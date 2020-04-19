Mbarara halts distribution of relief food due to lack of manpower

Mozambique, 21 March 2018 WFP speeding up food distributions, WFPÕs food is part of a multi sectoral support package which will be dropped at each location side (including Bzi, Guaraguara). Food and health are the priority. WFP Helicopter with High Energy Bicuits reaching Guaraguara. Photo: WFP/Deborah Nguyen

The Mbarara district COVID19 taskforce chairperson Lt Col James Mwesigye has revealed there will be no more food distribution to the residents of Mbarara from the donations received.

Mwesigye said this stemmed from lack of the needed manpower mobilisation to carry out the exercise which earlier had attracted massive crowds.

He said until the team has the necessary manpower to enable the delivery of food at people’s doorsteps, there will be no distribution of the donated items.

He made the remarks during the handover of relief items donated by the archdiocese of Mbarara.

The archbishop of Mbarara archdiocese His Grace Paul Bakyenga rallied Ugandans to focus more on charity and sympathy for each other other than wait for government to send relief.

This, he said, will help minimise the suffering of people in areas where government is yet to reach.

