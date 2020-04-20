Six more people discharged as Uganda’s COVID-19 recoveries rise to 28

Six more patients who have fully recovered from coronavirus have been discharged from Mulago hospital on Sunday to bring the number to 28.

“Today, six patients have been discharged from Mulago National Specialised Hospital after testing negatives twice for Covid-19. Total Covid-19 recoveries now stand at 28,”the Ministry of Health has said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the six included two Chinese nationals, adding that they have been handed over to their embassy.

Uganda currently has 55 confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 recoveries without any death.

The Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng on Saturday said that the current lockdown has helped reduce pressure on the country’s health system.

“The lockdown reduced pressure on the surveillance system and the health system by keeping the numbers low because the country must maintain the low numbers and low rates of infection,” Minister Aceng said during her address to the nation on Saturday.

According to the Minister, had it not been for the lockdown, the situation would have gone out of hand and there would be many cases and possible deaths in the country, as it is in many countries including the US, Italy and Spain among others.

“When the numbers of exposed and infected individuals grow so fast, the stress on the system is huge and the system cannot hope with it,” Aceng said.

The Minister applauded members of the public for the cooperation that saw them heed to the presidential and Ministry of Health guidelines to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Related

Share News







