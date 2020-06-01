Ugandan starts Registration of Ugandans Willing to Return Home

The Ugandan Embassy in Qatar has informed Ugandans in the Middle Eastern country who wish to get back home to register with the Embassy.

According to the statement issued by the Embassy on Sunday, there will be a flight from Doha to Entebbe on June 6.

“The Embassy of Uganda in Qatar informs Ugandans currently in Qatar who wish to travel back to Uganda that there will be a flight leaving Doha to Entebbe on the 6th June 2020,” the statement read.

It added, “this is, therefore, to request that given the short time, those who wish to travel should urgently avail their details to the Embassy.”

The Embassy however noted that all passengers will pay for their own tickets adding that it will soon submit the process of ticket payment to those who will have registered.

President Museveni closed Entebbe International Airport and all International borders over 2 months ago in a bid to stop the importation of COVID-19 into the country.

However, on May 15th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cleared 13 Ugandans to return home aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight after nearly 2 months stuck abroad.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also cleared city businessman Ben Kavuya to return 3 of his family members, a move which angered many Ugandans especially those whose loved ones are still stuck abroad.

However, last week, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba said that if there is means, Ugandans stuck abroad can return home as long as they can pay for their air tickets and quarantine centers after landing on Ugandan soil.

