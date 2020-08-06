Solskjaer confirms Sanchez exit but stays quiet on Sancho pursuit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will join Inter on a permanent deal but would not be drawn on Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said on Wednesday that he expected to announce the signing of Sanchez, who has been on loan at San Siro this season, on a three-year contract on Thursday.

Speaking after United’s 2-1 win over LASK in the last-16 second leg of the Europa League, Solskjaer wished Sanchez well in Italy, where he has begun to rediscover his form after a torrid time at Old Trafford.

“I can confirm that he’s agreed and we’ve agreed,” Solskjaer said. “Alexis enjoyed his time there.

“They’ve liked him, so of course that’s a good move for him. Wish him all the best. He’s a top player that we want to see play his best football.

“For whatever reason, we didn’t see the best of Alexis, but he’s a top professional and we just wish him all the best.”

With Sanchez leaving, the number seven shirt will become vacant at United as they attempt to strike a deal to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The England star is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, but Dortmund have been holding out for a sizeable transfer fee, reportedly at least €110million.

United are believed to be unwilling to sanction such spending amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and are eager to reduce Dortmund’s asking price, while hoping to pay some of the fee in installments or bonuses.

Solskjaer insisted there was no update in terms of United’s pursuit of transfer targets, though.

“We’re looking into all transfers differently,” he said. “I’m not going to speak about individuals that are not our players, so no news, no updates.

“We’ll update you if something happens.”

