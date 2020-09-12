Premier League facts and stats: All you need to know ahead of the opening round of games

Liverpool are aiming for another campaign of domestic dominance after ripping the Premier League title from Manchester City’s grasp last term.

But while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will fancy their chances of retaining the crown, big-spending Chelsea could well be the team to watch.

Having guided the Blues to fourth in his first season in charge, Frank Lampard has been handed the players needed to mount a serious challenge.

And with the transfer window open until October 5, there is still plenty of time for more personnel changes at clubs across the country.

So as fans count down to the big kick-off tomorrow lunchtime, we turned to our friends at Opta to pick out the top stats ahead of the opening round of games.

Saturday, September 12

Fulham vs Arsenal (12.30pm)

Fulham have lost each of their last five Premier League matches against Arsenal.

They conceded a staggering nine goals in two defeats to the Gunners when they were last in the top flight in 2018-19, losing 5-1 at home and 4-1 away.

Arsenal have won eight, drawn four and lost just one of their last 13 Premier League matches against Fulham, going down 2-1 at Craven Cottage in January 2012.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace have lost 13, drawn six and won just three of their 22 Premier League matches against Southampton.

Although this is their first Premier League meeting on the opening day, the sides did face each other on matchday one of the Championship in 2007-08, with the Eagles winning 4-1 at St Mary’s thanks to a James Scowcroft hat-trick.

Southampton striker Danny Ings scored 22 Premier League goals last season — the most by a Saints player since James Beattie’s tally of 23 in 2002-03.

West Ham vs Newcastle (3pm)

West Ham have scored two or more goals in each of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle.

Both teams tend to struggle on the opening day, with Newcastle losing 11 times on matchday one and West Ham 13.

The Hammers dropped 26 points from winning positions last season — more than any other side.

Liverpool vs Leeds (5.30pm)

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight games against Leeds in all competitions. Since losing 2-1 in the Premier League in April 2001, the Reds have won six and drawn two against them.

This is the seventh time in Premier League history that the reigning champions have faced a newly-promoted side at home on the opening day, with the title-holders winning all six of the previous games.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is only the fourth Argentinian to manage in the English top flight. He follows in the footsteps of Ossie Ardilles, Mauricio Pochettino and Mauricio Pellegrino.

Sunday, September 13

West Brom vs Leicester (2pm)

West Brom have lost their last four Premier League home games against Leicester.

After collecting 24 points in an eight-game winning run between October and December 2019, the Foxes only managed to win the same number of points in their final 22 Premier League matches of the 2019-20 season.

West Brom’s Matheus Pereira assisted 16 league goals in 2019-20 — second only to Kevin De Bruyne (20) in England’s top four tiers.

Tottenham vs Everton (4.30pm)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been in charge for more games on matchday one without losing than any other manager in Premier League history, winning nine and drawing one.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored nine goals in his last nine league appearances against Everton. He has only netted more top-flight goals against Arsenal (10) and Leicester (14).

Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford has conceded 22 league goals against Tottenham — more than against any other side in the competition.

Monday, September 14

Brighton vs Chelsea (8pm)

Brighton have failed to win any of their six Premier League encounters with Chelsea. They have lost five and drawn once against the Blues, scoring just two goals in the process.

Chelsea new-boy Timo Werner will be looking to hit the ground running after netting 28 goals for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season.

Frank Lampard’s side conceded 54 times in the Premier League last term and managed to keep just nine clean sheets.

Sheffield United vs Wolves (8pm)

Sheffield United are yet to lose on the opening day of a Premier League season, winning two and drawing two.

In 2019-20, Brits played 26,009 minutes in the top flight for the Blades. Wolves gave the fewest minutes to British players (4,336) and did not have a single goalscorer from Britain.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored 27 goals in all competitions last season but failed to find the net in both appearances against the Blades, managing just one shot on target across 180 minutes.

Related

Share News







