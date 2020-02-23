Gods Plan arrested for assaulting Sheila Gashumba

Socialite Ali Marcus better known as God’s Plan allegedly beat the crap out of his girlfriend, Sheila Gashumba who is a style project presenter at NTV Uganda and now he’s being held on a felony charge.

Reports indicate that the socialite was arrested on Saturday evening on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Blogger Ritah Kaggwa broke the news on her popular Facebook Page describing the development as “sad news”.

“Well confirmed news from Jinja Road Police Station state that Gods Plan aka Marcus aka Ali Sempijja has beaten Sheila Gashumba to pulp. Our Prayers to her.”

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) Spokesperson Luke Oweyisgyire denied the socialite is not at Jinja Road Police Station.

“We don’t have those people at Jinja Road Police,” Oweyisigyire said.

Where as Sheila Gashumba had in January hosted a massive party for her fiance Gods Plan, social media commentators say the relationship has been on sword since December last year.

Sheila Gashumba in January wrote on social media pages praising the boyfriend and claiming to be the luckiest person on Earth because ‘I have the most wonderful person by my side.”

“I don’t know what I would have done without you. I am the one of the luckiest people on Earth because I have the most wonderful person by my side. Thank you for being my rock.”

“It is easy to fall in love with you, but staying in love with you is even easier and like I always tell you, loving you is a privilege but being loved by you is a blessing. I hope this new age comes with good health, peace, happiness, wealth and lots of love.”

May God continue to bless you and protect you in this world! To the world, you’re just a guy, but to me you’re worth more than all I ever wished for, you’re my soul mate, my best friend, my gist partner, my brother, a lover and lastly my man. Happy Birthday my king @callmegodsplan.

“I call you mine because you made me yours,” Sheila Gashumba concluded.

Happy birthday to you my love!! Meeting you was all God’s plan and I’m glad to celebrate your second birthday since we met. I could spend an entire year talking about how amazing you are. I have been so happy since you have been a part of my life.”

God’s Plan returned love.

“If I told you she the best you would think I’m boasting if I told you she ain’t the best you would think I’m lying.”