March 2, 2020

Algeria confirms two more coronavirus cases

Algeria has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus infections, in a 53-year-old woman and her 24-year-old daughter.

They have been placed in isolation in Blida province south of the capital, Algiers, the health ministry said.

It said the pair had hosted a man and his daughter from France who tested positive for coronavirus after their return.

It means there are now three people in Algeria confirmed as having the virus.

The country’s first case was confirmed last week in an Italian national, whom authorities deported to Italy.

Source: BBC

