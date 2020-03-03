Coronavirus tests ‘ready within weeks’ across Africa

The World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa says she expects that all nations in sub-Saharan Africa will be able to test for the coronavirus “within a couple of weeks”.

Matshidiso Moeti told the BBC that 33 countries in the region already had the facilities in place. A month ago only Senegal and South Africa did.

“We expect in the next couple of weeks that all 47 of our member states will have the facilities to diagnose this virus,” she said.

Dr. Moeti said the worst-case scenario would be if the virus spread rapidly to African cities with no facilities to contain and treat people.

Officials in Senegal have confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus. The only other confirmed case in the sub-Saharan region is in Nigeria.

Source: BBC

