Kenya accuses Somali military of cross-border attack

Kenya has accused Somalia’s military of carrying out an attack across its border.

A statement from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office says Somali soldiers destroyed buildings in the town of Mandera on Monday.

Several people were killed that day just inside Somalia, in Bula Hawa, during fighting between the Somali military and forces from Somalia’s regional Jubaland government.

Somalia’s central government opposed last year’s re-election of Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed, known as “Madobe”, who is a close ally of Kenya.

Correspondents say tension is escalating between the two countries, which are involved in a maritime border dispute.

But they are on the same side in the fight against al-Shabab Islamist militants.

