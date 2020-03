The oldest Egyptian pyramid has officially reopened after many years of restoration work.

The Djoser step pyramid in Saqqara dates back 4,700 years.

It was built during the Third Dynasty of the Pharaohs.

Work on its restoration began nearly 15 years ago.

It was interrupted for several years during the unrest that followed the uprising against ex-President Hosni Mubarak.

The design of the pyramid sets the style for the great pyramids of Giza.

Source: BBC

