Coronavirus: LASK confirm Man Utd clash to be played without fans

LASK have confirmed the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Manchester United will be held behind closed doors.

The decision comes after the Austrian government announced measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, minister of social affairs, health care and consumer protection Rudolf Anschober and interior minister Karl Nehammer addressed reporters on Tuesday.

They confirmed all outdoor events with over 500 participants are banned until early April, with the same measures taken for any indoor events with over 100 set to be present.

United are away to LASK in the last 16 on Thursday, with the second leg to be played at Old Trafford the following week.

As of Monday, there were 131 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Austria but no fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Europa League, Champions League and domestic matches across Europe are to be played without fans in attendance over the

