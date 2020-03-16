Coronavirus: Pogba launches fundraiser on his birthday

Paul Pogba used his 27th birthday to launch a campaign to raise funds for Unicef’s coronavirus operations, saying: “At times like this, we need to come together.”

The Manchester United midfielder said he hoped to raise £27,000 for the charity and promised to double the amount if the target is reached.

Pogba was among the players thanked by the World Health Organization on Saturday, following his use of social media to promote its health guidance and encourage people to “dab to beat coronavirus”.

In a message on his Facebook page on Sunday, Pogba said: “It’s my birthday and I’m always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.

“The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children. The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense.

“Unicef is helping prevent the spread of coronavirus by supplying vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns.”

Pogba has been sidelined with an ankle injury since December, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expects the France international to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the 2019-20 season.

With the season on hold until April 3 and most likely beyond that, Pogba’s social media channels have been focused on humanitarian causes.

He added: “It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus, and the misinformation that’s spreading alongside it.

“At times like this we need to come together.”

