Tanzania confirms first coronavirus case

The Tanzanian Ministry of Health announced the country’s first case of the deadly coronavirus on Monday.

The female patient, 46, arrived in Tanzania on March 15 from Belgium aboard RwandAir plane and landed at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

The Health minister, Mr Ummy Mwalimu, said the thermo scanner at the airport did not detect any high temperature.

She left the country on March 3, while there she visited Sweden and Germany before she went back to Belgium and returned to Tanzania on March 15.

The patient went into self-isolation but samples tested positive of the coronavirus, she is now Mount Meru Hospital. Her situation has been contained.

