March 19, 2020

Coronavirus: Museveni orders closure of schools, universities & public gatherings

11 hours ago

ENTEBBE – President Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools nationwide over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Museveni who is currently addressing the nation on the steps taken by Uganda to contain the outbreak of coronavirus has also indicated that church gatherings and political rallies will be suspended for the next 32 days before further action depending on what happens during this period.

All primary and secondary schools and universities will close with immediate effect.

Source: PMLDaily

