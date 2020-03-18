Coronavirus: Museveni orders closure of schools, universities & public gatherings

ENTEBBE – President Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools nationwide over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Museveni who is currently addressing the nation on the steps taken by Uganda to contain the outbreak of coronavirus has also indicated that church gatherings and political rallies will be suspended for the next 32 days before further action depending on what happens during this period.

All primary and secondary schools and universities will close with immediate effect.

Source: PMLDaily

