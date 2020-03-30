More cases reported in East Africa; Uganda at 33

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases have increased in countries in East Africa.

In the latest figures, Rwanda reported 10 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number to 70 cases – the highest in the region.

Of the cases, six arrived from Dubai, two from South Africa, one from Nigeria and one had recently travelled in the East Africa region, the health ministry said in a statement.

President Paul Kagame has warned that the numbers will keep rising as the authorities track more people known to have contacted patients.

The country is currently in the second week of a 14-day lockdown.

Eritrea confirmed six more coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 12. The six patients arrived in the country prior to the ban on international flights, the health ministry said in a statement.

Five of the infected were women between the ages of 32 and 60 years old. All the patients are being treated, the ministry added.

The country has shut down all schools and banned public transport. Gatherings of more than 10 people have also been prohibited.

Ethiopia on Sunday reported five more cases, taking the total number to 21. In the northern state of Tigray, where a state of emergency was declared last week to control the spread of the virus, a man was shot dead as police enforced a ban on opening of bars.

In Kenya, the confirmed cases rose from 38 to 42 on Sunday. The new cases include a Kenyan, an American and citizens of Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

Uganda and Tanzania have 33 and 14 cases respectively, while no cases have been reported in Burundi and South Sudan.

Source bbc

