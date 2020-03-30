Museveni appoints Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as new deputy governor at BoU

President Museveni has appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new deputy governor for Bank of Uganda with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by Museveni on Sunday afternoon.

“I have also appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda,” Museveni said in a tweet.

The president however said he had sent Atingi’s name to Parliament for vetting.

The development comes only a few days after the Director of Research at the Central Bank, Dr Adam Mugume, was on Friday assigned to perform the duties of the Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda awaiting the appointment of a substantive deputy governor.

The position had fallen vacant three months ago after the expiry of Dr Louis Kasekende’s contract who had served in the position for 10 years.

He started his career at the Bank of Uganda rising through the ranks to become the Executive Director, Research.

In 2008 he took up an assignment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Deputy Director of the African Department (AFR).

He left to become the deputy Vice President at the International Monetary Fund until 2018 when he went to head an economic research entity called MEFMI.

