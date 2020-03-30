Uganda confirms three more coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 33 after the ministry of health on Sunday evening confirmed three more patients of the deadly disease.

Out of 206 samples tested on Sunday, 203 tested negative, while three posted positive. All these have been in institutional quarantine.

A tweet on the ministry’s handle reads: “Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today, Sunday 29 March 2020. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 33 in Uganda. Out of 206 samples run today, 203 samples tested negative for COVID-19.”

“Two of these are wife and daughter of the man from Masaka who was among the first nine confirmed cases. On his return from Dubai, he went home to his family. After the first confirmed case, his community advised him to go for check up where he tested positive. Therefore, his wife and daughter were his closest contacts and had been quarantined in Entebbe,” President Museveni tweeted.

The third person is a 15-year-old teenager who returned from school in the UK on March 21, 2020. He was under institutional quarantine where he developed symptoms and tested positive.

Source: DM

