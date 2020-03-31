March 31, 2020

Congolese star Koffi Olomidé pens coronavirus song

Koffi Olomidé is the latest musician to release a song warning people to stay safe as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

His offering is called Coronavirus Assassin, meaning “Killer Coronavirus”. Singing in Lingala and French, he urges listeners to stay indoors.

“The enemy is faceless,” he adds, likening the pandemic to a war:

It comes days after Ugandan musician and MP Bobi Wine released Corona Virus Alert, which urged people to follow hygiene advice and practise social distancing.

Uganda and DR Congo have 33 and 81 confirmed coronavirus cases respectively.

Congolese star Koffi Olomidé announced earlier this month that he was returning to Kenya to perform, four years after the country deported him for assault. But with travel restrictions in place in Kenya it seems unlikely this can now go ahead.

The musician has had many run-ins with the law. Last year, a French court found him guilty of statutory rape.

