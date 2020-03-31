Kenya confirms eight more coronavirus cases

Kenya has confirmed eight more cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 50.

Among the new cases is one person in mandatory quarantine.

Just over 80 of 2,000 people in mandatory quarantine have been tested, after day one of mass testing announced by the state.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe says the spread of the virus has now reached community level – meaning some new cases are no longer imported from travellers or their close contacts.

Mr Kagwe says Kenya has tested 1,005 people for Coronavirus so far.

Currently Kenya can carry out no more than 300 tests a day.

Source :BBC

