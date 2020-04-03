Doris Akol hands over office to new URA Commissioner-General

President Museveni on Sunday afternoon replaced Akol as the Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General and appointed Musinguzi.

On Thursday, Akol bowed out after 25 years of work as a top tier tax administrator but noted that is a step for growth and expansion for URA having served for 15 years in senior leadership and five years as Commissioner General.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Akol elucidated the recent achievements for URA, most notably the increase in revenue collection from shs.8 trillion when she took over to shs.16.6 trillion last financial year .

She also boasted of the expansion of the tax register from 632,000 taxpayers to 1.5 million taxpayers, five completed and operational One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs) out of six, availability of many tax payment options, I.T solutions and applications used to collect tax and expansion of tax education to include financial literacy.

A jovial Akol emphasized that URA is a robust and well respected revenue administration in the region and on the continent.

“URA is a much sought after destination for other revenue administrators the world over who come to learn from us how to do things right,” she said as she handed over the instruments of power.

Juma Kisaame, the URA Board Chairman also welcomed the new Commissioner General noting that he has come at a time when URA has clear systems and processes that will make his work easy.

He urged Musinguzi to build on Akol’s achievements to take URA to even greater horizons but advised him to improve and strengthen staff capacity and competence development as a lever for improved productivity.

Musinguzi becomes the sixth Commissioner General for Uganda Revenue Authority.

Source: NP

