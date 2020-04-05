Two arrested for forging movement permits

Police in Jinja have arrested and detained two people at Jinja Central Police Station over forgery of movement permits.

Joshua Tadhaga and Hassan were caught issuing to motorists forged movement permits to enable them move in their vehicles.

Onesmus Mwesigwa, the deputy Kiira Region Police Commander, revealed that duo will be charged with forgery and breaching the presidential directive which decreed people to stay home for 14 days.

Tadhaga, a special hire driver was arrested by the Resident District Commissioner of Jinja Eric Sakwa when he presented the forged documents for stamping.

Upon interrogation, he revealed his friend identified as Hassan was distributing this movement permits to various motorists around town.

He was also arrested by detectives and detained at Jinja CPS.

Sakwa warned those who had acquired these fake movement permits to desist from using them because they risk being arrested.

Source: NP

