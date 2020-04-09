Government bans outdoors exercises over coronavirus

The government has banned exercising in public as an extra measure towards controlling the spread of coronavirus.

President Yoweri Museveni said that Ugandans should exercise at home and added that he would post a video on social media to demonstrate how this could be done.

The directive comes after videos and photos of people jogging and doing aerobics in groups in the capital, Kampala, were shared on social media.

The president also banned the movement of all motorcycle taxis, commonly known as “boda bodas”.

The motorbikes had been allowed to carry cargo, though some had still been carrying passengers.

The health ministry on Wednesday announced that it had confirmed one more case of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 53.

More than 3,500 people have been tested so far, according to the ministry.

The country is on a nationwide two-week lockdown.

Source: BBC

