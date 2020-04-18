South Africa records a spike in coronavirus deaths

South Africa has recorded 14 more deaths as a result of coronavirus, bringing the total to 48.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the two provinces of Limpopo and Eastern Cape had recorded their first deaths.

KwaZulu Natal province is leading with 20 fatalities reported so far.

South Africa has recorded 2,605 positive cases of the virus.

The country is in lockdown until the end of April and has so far conducted 95,060 coronavirus tests.

The country has some of the most stringent coronavirus restrictions in the world – no jogging outside, no sales of alcohol or cigarettes, no dog-walking, no leaving home except for essential trips and prison or heavy fines for law-breaking.

Source: BBC

