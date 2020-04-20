Rescue efforts in western Kenya after flash floods

Search and rescue efforts are under way in western Kenya where heavy rain has caused mudslides and flooding.

Local reports say that a police post, several schools and a market in West Pokot County have been submerged and a number of households left marooned.

But the Kenya Red Cross says the floodwaters have left the area inaccessible, hampering the struggle to reach those affected.

It also said about 15 people were missing in the neighbouring county of Elgeyo-Marakwet.

A national radio station has tweeted footage from Elgeyo-Marakwet showing raging waters

Local officials have urged the government to provide helicopters to help.

Last November, dozens of people in the area were killed and hundreds displaced after torrential rains caused huge landslides, burying entire villages.

Related

Share News







