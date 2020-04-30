Ghana to resume domestic flights by the weekend

Domestic flights in Ghana are set to resume by the weekend, according to the aviation minister.

Joseph Kofi Adda said Kotoka airport in the capital, Accra, had been disinfected and the other airports, including the one at Kumasi, were being cleaned in readiness.

Ghana has been disinfecting public spaces

Mr Adda said social distancing among passengers, use of masks and sanitisers would be ensured when operations restarted.

Health officials will also be present at airport to monitor all passengers.

Domestic airlines have yet to receive instructions from the government about the exact date for operations to resume, reports the BBC’s Thomas Naadi from Accra.

Ghana suspended domestic flights on 30 March, when a partial lockdown was imposed.

Last week, the government lifted the lockdown, but the country’s borders remain closed.

Source: BBC

