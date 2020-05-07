MP Zaake: I thought I was about to die

Mityana Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has said at some point he thought his life was ending during the time of his custody in three detention centres.

Speaking from his hospital bed at Rubaga yesterday, Mr Zaake said he was tortured right from his home all the way to the Mityana police, chieftaincy of Military intelligence, special investigation Unit at Kireka and at the court in Mityana.

Mr Zaake, 29, is now hospitalised at Surgical Ward in Rubaga hospital where he was taken on Friday last week from Kiruddu hospital.

In Kiruddu, he spent one day, and due to a deteriorating situation, he had been on life support before transfer.

Mr Zaake was arrested from his constituency, on April 19 accused of giving food against a presidential directive banning gatherings as a way to fight Covid-19.

In a recount to his ordeal the legislator said: “But God is still on my side, I have crossed the line – from the death point to staying alive.”

The MP says his sight was affected after glue-like substances were poured into his eyes.

Mr Zaake said: “There was a moment I stopped to feel the pain. I kept looking at my tormentors. Pretty brutal guys.”

Source: DM

Related

Share News







