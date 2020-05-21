May 23, 2020

Coronavirus: Ligue 2 to have 22 teams in 2020-21

2 days ago

Ligue 2 will adopt a 22-team competition next season following the coronavirus pandemic, the Professional Football League (LFP) decided on Wednesday.

There will be two additional teams in France’s second tier in 2020-21, with Le Mans and Orleans remaining in Ligue 2 and Pau and Dunkerque moving up from the third division.

Last month, the LFP declared Paris Saint-Germain champions of Ligue 1 after ending the 2019-20 campaign prematurely due to COVID-19.

The final standings had been decided on a points-per-game basis after French prime minister Edouard Philippe said the season could not restart due to all sporting events being banned until September amid the coronavirus pandemic

Amiens and Toulouse were relegated to Ligue 2 through just 28 matches, while Lorient and Lens were promoted.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Here’s Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2020

4 hours ago

Miss Universe Finalist Amber-Lee Friis Dead at 23

4 hours ago

Idris Alba to host Bebe Cool International online Concert

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.