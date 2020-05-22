Kenyan landlady ‘removes roof over rent arrears’

A Kenyan woman who failed to pay her rent last month has had the front door and part of her home’s roof removed by her landlady, local broadcaster Citizen TV reports.

Ruth Shiundu, a widow, said she could not raise 11,000 Kenyan shillings ($102; £84) because her business of selling second-hand bedding had been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother of four moved into the house in the capital, Nairobi, last December and had consistently paid rent for the one-bedroom house.

Last Monday, the landlady arrived with a group of youths to remove the front door using an angle grinder, Ms Shiundu told the television station.

Efforts by a local administrator in the low-income area of Kawangware to mediate fell on deaf ears.

On Tuesday, the landlady turned up with a worker to remove parts of the roof, a teary Ms Shiundu said.

Source: BBC

