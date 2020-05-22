LRA rebels seize teenagers in DR Congo raid

Dozens of people have been abducted in the north of the Democratic Republic of Congo by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), a rebel group originally from Uganda.

The latest attack near the border with the Central African Republic (CAR) happened on Sunday and comes just days after hundreds of people were forced to flee to South Sudan because of the raids by the LRA.

The rebels attacked the village of Bili in Bas-Uele province in the middle of the day.

They looted shops and homes and then rounded up at least 50 people.

A civil society activist in the area told the BBC that most of those abducted were teenage boys and girls.

The villages in this remote part of DR Congo are extremely vulnerable and over the last two months attacks there have increased.

In the early 2000s LRA violence in northern Uganda left more than one and a half million people living in squalid camps.

Military offensives weakened the group and forced it to relocate but it has continued to terrorise the region.

Source: BBC

