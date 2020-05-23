Compensation of Kaweesi suspects rises above Shs1.7b

Over three years since former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver, Godfrey Wambewo, were gunned down, the State has done more to accumulate costs payable to people arrested over the killing than resolving the crime.

As things stand now, all 22 suspects who are accused of having a hand in the gruesome murder are out on bail, except two who are still in custody over other charges.

On July 7, 2017, Aisha Ampiire, together with her co-wife Bint Salim, were arrested and taken to Jinja Road Police Station. They were subsequently transferred to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka. They were allegedly blindfolded and taught the meaning of pain through repeated beatings as they would later tell court.

As the two mothers were being tortured, their 10 children aged between one to 20 years had been picked up and incarcerated at Naggalama Police Station in Mukono District. No relative, lawyer or doctor was allowed to visit the children. Ampiire and Salim’s crime was simple; they were married to Abdul Rashid Mbazira.

Mbazira was among the scores arrested on suspicion that they had masterminded the triple murder.

On May 15, 2020, Ampiire and Saidat Nansubuga, whose children were also incarcerated, were awarded a total of Shs67m in damages, to be paid by taxpayers by the High Court in Mukono.

This followed a suit they filed, heard by Justice Margret Mutonyi, accusing several police officers of torturing them and their children in total disregard of their rights. They were in the end not charged with any crime.

Source: DM

