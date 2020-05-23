Here’s Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2020
Need something to watch next month? HBO Max has plenty of options.
With the launch of the latest streaming service (and new home of Friends) set for May 27, fans can add another TV and movie destination to their entertainment arsenal just in time to kick off a new month. And, while the coronavirus pandemic wages on, it’s coming just in time to help make social distancing a bit more fun.
Judging by the lengthy list of titles, you won’t be bored. The finales of Insecure Season 4 and I Know This Much Is True as well as the premiere of the I’ll Be Gone in the Dark docuseries are just a few of the many highly anticipated drops on HBO Max for June, as are an array of beloved films, from Splendor in the Grass to Magic Mike and Elf. And, as its own platform, HBO Max is also set to debut more of its own original programming, including the kids reality competition show, Karma.
Needless to say, all that’s left for you to do is grab a blanket and a bowl of popcorn and press play.
Available June 1
4th & Forever: Muck City: Season One
Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
The American, 2010 (HBO)
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
Black Beauty, 1994
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
The Bucket List, 2007
Cabaret, 1972
The Champ, 1979
Chicago, 2002
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
Elf, 2003
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Firewall, 2006
Flipped, 2010
Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
Frantic, 1988
From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
Havana, 1990 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978
Heidi, 2006
Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
The Hunger, 1983
In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
It Takes Two, 1995
Juice, 1992
The Last Mimzy, 2007
License To Wed, 2007
Life, 1999 (HBO)
Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Love Jones, 1997
Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
Misery, 1990
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
Must Love Dogs, 2005
My Dog Skip, 2000
Mystic River, 2003
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
The Neverending Story, 1984
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
No Reservations, 2007
Ordinary People, 1980
Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
The Parallax View, 1974
Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
A Perfect World, 1993
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
Personal Best, 1982
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich, 1994
Rosewood, 1997
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
Running on Empty, 1988
Secondhand Lions, 2003
She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Space Cowboys, 2000
Speed Racer, 2008
Splendor in the Grass, 1961
The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
Tess, 1980 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Titanic, 1997
TMNT, 2007
Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
U-571, 2000 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
We Are Marshall, 2006
Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Wild Wild West, 1999
Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Available June 2
Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)