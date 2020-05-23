Idris Alba to host Bebe Cool International online Concert

Bebe Cool is perhaps one of the top Ugandan artiste who hasn’t had an online concert during this COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Despite fans daring him to hold a show immediately after Bobi Wine had his the Gagamel boss, real name Moses Ssali, remained mum until information started circulating that he was upto something big.

It has now been confirmed that the Wire Wire singer will next Monday be performing during the African day benefit concert alongside several other top artistes on the continent.

He’s the only Ugandan on the list to perform alongside bigwigs like Diamond Platinumz, Sauti Sol, Davido, Burna Boy, AKA, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Stone Bwoy, Angelique Kidjo and Fally Ipupa among others.

The event will be happening on May 25, 2020 starting at 6pm on the MTV Base YouTube account and Viacom CBS Networks with actor Idris Elba as host.

The intention of the show is to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in Africa and all proceeds from the event will go towards the health and nutritional needs of families most affected by the pandemic.

