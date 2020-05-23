Nasty C: ‘Why I won’t sing about coronavirus’

South Africa’s 23-year-old rap superstar has been described as a mature head on young shoulders.

Nasty C is a deep thinker and it shows in his lyrics, which are often just a bit more nuanced and a bit more from the heart than you might expect.

When I spoke to him for this weekend’s edition of This Is Africa, he told me how shocked he was by the impact of coronavirus, and how writing a song about what is going on could not be further from his mind.Quote Message: Covid-inspired lines? No! The things that I’ve seen online – a song is not going to help any of those things.

It is interesting to hear an artist be so modest about what music can achieve, especially one who has been signed by the prestigious US hip-hop label Defjam, in large part thanks to the power of his words.

Nasty C agrees that in other contexts his songs can bring solace, and that this is one reason for his success.Quote Message: Making super-relatable music that’s like super-real, and you know for a fact people go through stuff like that and if you’ve been through something and you hear a song that speaks very closely to that situation and you reflect and you relate to it, obviously people will listen to you a bit more and I think that’s what’s been happening.”

Making super-relatable music that’s like super-real, and you know for a fact people go through stuff like that and if you’ve been through something and you hear a song that speaks very closely to that situation and you reflect and you relate to it, obviously people will listen to you a bit more and I think that’s what’s been happening.”

You can listen to the full interview with Nasty C on Saturday, after its live broadcast at 08:30 GMT.

Source: BBC

