Uganda’s virus cases rise to 198

At least 23 more Ugandans have tested positive for COVID-19 as the country’s confirmed cases on Saturday rose to 198.

The new cases are part of 1,187 samples tested on Saturday from the border points and the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

At least 19 of the new cases are Ugandan truck drivers who entered the country through the Elegu and Busia border points while the four cases were from the community.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the community cases are contacts of truck drivers who tested positive for the virus. At the time of testing, the four cases were under quarantine.

The government also blocked entry of 38 truck drivers who tested positive at different points of entry. This brings the number of drivers who have been sent back to 206, since the beginning of the week.

“”Total samples tested today (Saturday) are 1,187. A total of 851 of these are samples from from Points of Entry while 336 are community and contacts,” reads a statement posted on the Ministry of Health social media platforms.

On Friday, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health told journalists that it was risky for Uganda to treat foreigners because this was likely to strain health centres and also increase the risk of spreading the disease to Ugandans.

Uganda’s new cases come at a time when the number of cases reported on the African continent is on the rise. In the last two days, the number of confirmed cases on the continent has surpassed the 100,000 marks, with over 3,500 deaths reported.

Related

Share News







