Cindy to perform Boom Party online concert

Cindy Sanyu is without a doubt one of the best live performers Uganda has when it comes to music. The last time we saw her on stage was during her ‘Boom Party’ concert at Cricket Oval and she gave her fans a run for their money.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most artistes have not had a chance to perform. However online concerts that have become the new normal have given fans a chance to continue watching their favorite artistes though this time it is in the comfort of their sitting rooms.

For Cindy fans, we have great news for you. Talent Africa through TAG TV will this Sunday, May 24, hold an online concert, and Cindy will feature.

For those that missed Cindy’s massive sold-out concert in March, Talent Africa is bringing the experience online this Sunday in #TAGBoomParty. The show will air live on Talent Africa’s YouTube channel and Facebook page starting at 7 pm.

