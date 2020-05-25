Open places of worship – Mubajje

Ugandans yesterday joined Muslims across the world to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr under lockdown.

Idd-ul-Fitr, also called the festival of breaking the fast, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan, the month-long dawn to sunset period of fasting.

It is believed that Prophet Muhammed got the first revelation of the Holy Koran during this month.

Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje called for opening of places of worship during his televised address from Old Kampala Mosque.

Sheikh Mubajje said the world needs prayers to heal during this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want the government to consider the following; opening houses of worship. Prayers are among those essential activities as our motto goes, ‘For God and My Country’. I also ask government to consider waiving water and electricity bills for this period,” he said.

President Museveni on March 18 imposed restrictions on worship places, schools and social gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus, no congregation prayers have since been allowed. This affected celebrations countrywide.

