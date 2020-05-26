Mozambique confirms first coronavirus death

Mozambique has reported its first coronavirus death – a 13-year-old boy from the northern province of Nampula.

National Director of Public Health Rosa Marlene confirmed the death on Monday.

The southern Africa country has also confirmed 15 new cases, bringing the total number to 209 cases.

The new cases include a health worker who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The authorities have now decided to test all 5,000 health workers in the mineral rich province – the worst hit by the pandemic.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







