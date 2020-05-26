Ruling party wins Burundi presidential election

The authorities in Burundi say the ruling party’s candidate has been elected as the new president.

The electoral commission said Evariste Ndayishimiye won almost 70% of the vote in last week’s poll.

The retired general will take over from President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has led Burundi since 2005.

The former leader is widely expected to maintain a lot of influence.

The main opposition party has expressed doubt about the official results, which suggest its candidate, Agathon Rwasa, only gained a quarter of the votes – mostly in its traditional stronghold in the west.

