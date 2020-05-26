May 26, 2020

Ruling party wins Burundi presidential election

16 hours ago

The authorities in Burundi say the ruling party’s candidate has been elected as the new president.

The electoral commission said Evariste Ndayishimiye won almost 70% of the vote in last week’s poll.

The retired general will take over from President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has led Burundi since 2005.

The former leader is widely expected to maintain a lot of influence.

The main opposition party has expressed doubt about the official results, which suggest its candidate, Agathon Rwasa, only gained a quarter of the votes – mostly in its traditional stronghold in the west.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Uganda’s Covid-19 cases rise to 212

15 hours ago

7 truck drivers with Covid-19 escape from a quarantine area

15 hours ago

Kiir denies Covid-19 infection rumours

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.