Eddy Kenzo: I Hope to see My Daughter Before I Die

3 hours ago

Musician Eddy Kenzo is always lamenting how he misses his daughter, Aamaal Musuza.

He revealed that he hopes to meet his daughter before he dies. He says life is too short, he wants to enjoy quality time with his daughter. 

Kenzo is currently in Ivory Coast while Aamal is in Uganda with her mum, Rema Namakula.

“But Aamaal has grown up but I hope to see him before I die. Life is too short these days because we are living in a reluctant society,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Source: Howwe

