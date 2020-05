Online banking and internet banking and internet networking people concept Saving money and account banking for finance business network concept Business man with laptop and coin money on business network global

On a weekday, Uganda’s business district would normally be buzzing.

But Kampala is now quiet as most offices are closed, due to restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Ugandan businesses might not have been using the internet as much prior to the pandemic, but technology is helping them continue running despite the coronavirus lockdown and could accelerate the country’s focus on digital in the future.

