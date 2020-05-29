Bushenyi: Indian Businessman Kidnapped, Murdered

Police in greater Bushenyi are hunting for assailants that kidnapped a 27-year-old Indian businessman and killed him.

The victim, Abhishek Patel has been operating in Ishaka town.

Locals say he had lived long enough in the area that he was even fluent in the Runyankore Rukiga dialect.

His body was found Wednesday morning floating on Lake Rutoto in Rubirizi district.

Marshall Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi RPC confirmed the incident.

Tumusiime says Patel disappeared on Monday afternoon with his Toyota Wish registration number UBB 018K, and that after a long search, the body was found in the lake.

He adds that the Rubirizi District Police Commander and Bushenyi OCCIID visited the scene and the post mortem was done, and that police is currently hunting for the suspect(s)

Source: CR

Related

Share News







