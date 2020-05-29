Mozambique militants ‘spotted wearing army uniforms’

Mozambique’s interior minister says Islamist militants carrying out attacks in the north have been wearing regular army uniforms and using drones to identify their targets.

Describing them as terrorist groups, Amade Miquidade told parliament they were melting back into the community and were being sheltered by families after carrying out attacks.

The minister however said the military had made inroads in the fight against the Islamist militants.

The militant group is known locally as al-Shabab. It is not clear whether it has any links to the Somali group of the same name.

Last weekend, South Africa said it was discussing how it could help Mozambique end the violence.

Since 2017, around 600 people have been killed in attacks blamed on Islamist militants.

Source: BBC

