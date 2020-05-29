Sex workers deported from Mozambique

Police in Mozambique have deported 43 sex workers who were arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions.

They included Zambians and Zimbabweans who were arrested in an operation last week, the authorities said.

About 109 people were arrested for violating the state of emergency rules in Beira city.

They included sex workers, traders and people found drinking along public roads.

Some 77 of those arrested were sex workers, 43 of which were foreigners who were deported, according to the director of the police provincial command Fernando Ribeiro.

Some of the alcohol sellers were children, he added.

Mozambique has recorded 227 positive cases of Covid-19, 12 of which are in Sofala province.

The country’s President Filipe Nyusi extended the state of emergency announced on 1 April for another month citing rising cases.

During the state of emergency movement within the country is restricted, schools are closed and foreigners are not allowed into the country.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







