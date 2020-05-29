UN raises alert on war crimes in north-east DR Congo

The UN says widespread killings, rapes and other barbaric acts by militia in north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo may constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes.

It follows months of escalating ethnic violence in the province of Ituri.

The UN says nearly 300 people were killed and nearly 40 raped between November and April – mainly by fighters linked to the Codeco rebel group, who are drawn from the Lendu community.

Earlier the UN said at least 38 people had been killed in Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu in attacks by another armed group, the Allied Democratic Forces.

Source: BBC

