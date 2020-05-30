Inter triggered Young extension and open to Sanchez staying, sporting director confirms

Inter have triggered their option of a one-year contract extension for Ashley Young and could yet keep Manchester United-owned Alexis Sanchez, club sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed.

Young, 34, joined Inter on a short-term deal until the end of the season in January, following Sanchez out of Old Trafford in the process, and he enjoyed a solid start to life in Milan prior to the coronavirus pandemic forcing a halt to the season.

The versatile wide player made five Serie A starts between joining Inter and the league’s hiatus, and in those outings the club have seemingly seen enough to convince them to keep him around for another year.

Sanchez’s future remains a little more uncertain. His loan from United is set to expire at the end of the season, but with first-team football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appearing unlikely, Inter are still open to keeping the Chile international, despite reports to the contrary.

“We don’t go into detail, we focus on him [Sanchez] in these months,” Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia.

“He has been injured for a long time, but before he did well: I think in Barcelona and the match with Sampdoria, I saw [the] Sanchez of his best seasons in Udine and London.

“He had little time, now he has the chance to prove his worth and then we will make a decision with him.

“We think of [Inter’s attacking options] as composed by [Romelu] Lukaku, Lautaro [Martinez] and then we evaluate the possibility of considering Sanchez talks. For many he is down and out of the project, but for us he can be very useful.”

And, with regards to Young, Ausilio added: “We’ve exercised the option for Young, it is already done.”

Serie A is set to resume the 2019-20 season from June 20, it was confirmed on Thursday, more than three months after it was put on hold.

