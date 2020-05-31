URA Confirms Resignation of 4 Top Officials

Uganda Revenue Authority has finally broken silence on the resignation of four senior members, saying the chose to quit.

The Commissioner Domestic Taxes Dicksons Kateshumbwa and three others were forced to resign or face prosecution on various offences.

“The authority would like to inform the public that on 28th May, 2020, the URA Board of Directors sat and made recommendations concerning the reorganization and Management of URA,” said the tax collection body in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

“On the 29th May, 2020, the following Senior Officials chose to resign and the Board has accepted their resignations. The said staff are; Mr. Dicksons Kateshumbwa, Mr. Henry Saka, Mr. Silajji Kanyesigye Baguma and Mr. Samuel Kahima.”

Sources say the quartet appeared before the board on Friday which informed them of the President’s directive that they had to quit.

They were given the options of quitting at their will or being dragged through courts on several charges.

Following this development, URA this afternoon announced new changes in the administration.

Mr Patrick Mukiibi has been transferred from the position of Commissioner Corporate Services to the position of Commissioner Domestic Taxes, replacing Kateshumbwa.

Ms Patience T. Rubagumya remains as Commissioner Legal Services and Board Affairs.

Mr Herbert Rusoke stays as Commissioner Internal Audit and Compliance while Mr. Abel Kagumire remains as Acting Commissioner Customs.

Mr. Mathew Mugabi has been appointed as Acting Commissioner Tax Investigations, replacing Mukiibi.

Mr James Kizza has been appointed as Acting Commissioner Corporate Services.

Mr John Tinka Katungwesi will be Acting Assistant Commissioner Large Taxpayers Office, replacing Sillaji.

URA said other Senior Management positions were not affected by these changes.

“Management wishes to retaliate that Integrity, Patriotism, and Professionalism will define the new era at URA,” said URA.

