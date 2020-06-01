June 2, 2020

Landmine blast kills Somali minibus passengers

2 days ago

At least 10 people have been killed after a minibus hit a landmine near Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, police and witnesses have said.

The passengers, mostly from the same family, were on their way to a funeral when it hit the bomb, Reuters news agency reported.

No group has said it was behind the blast.

However, militant Islamist group al-Shabab usually plants landmines along key roads.

The road where the blast occurred, some 20km (12.4 miles) north-west of Mogadishu, is frequently used by military and government vehicles.

“So far we know the blast killed six people and injured others… The death toll may rise,” police officer Farah Hassan told Reuters.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Lionel Messi ‘to stay at Barcelona until 2021’ after exit clause expires

12 hours ago

Liverpool stars take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

12 hours ago

Coutinho wants Premier League return, claims agent

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.