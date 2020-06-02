June 2, 2020

New Ebola outbreak hits DR Congo

12 hours ago

More than 2,000 people have died from Ebola in DR Congo since August 2018

New cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Health Minister Eteni Longondo said four people had died from the virus in the western city of Mbandaka, which has a population of about a million people.

It is more than 1,000km (about 600 miles) from the centre of the current outbreak in the east of the country.

DR Congo was poised to declare an end to the second largest Ebola epidemic on record in April, but a new chain of infections was found.

More than 2,000 people have died from the disease since August 2018.

The country is also struggling with coronavirus, with more than 3,000 confirmed cases.

Mbandaka last recorded an outbreak of Ebola in 2018, when 33 people died in the city, and surrounding Equateur province.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Rwanda reverses easing of coronavirus lockdown

12 hours ago

Rwanda bans charcoal for cooking in Kigali

12 hours ago

Tanzanian jihadists ‘killed’ in Mozambique offensive

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.