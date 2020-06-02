Nigeria to reopen churches, mosques and hotels

Nigeria is to reopen places of worship and hotels from Tuesday as most of the country begins the second phase of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The lockdown was imposed on 30 March in the major hubs of Lagos state, neighbouring Ogun state and the capital, Abuja.

The country’s task force on coronavirus said that only regular religious gatherings would be allowed and worshippers should follow guidelines on preventing the spread of Covid-19 such as social distancing.

Banks and other financial institutions will also be allowed to open fully and domestic flights will resume from 21 June.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew is being relaxed and from Tuesday will start at 22:00 ending at 04:00 local time.

But schools, bars and parks are to remain closed and gatherings of more than 20 people outside places of work or worship remain banned.

The northern state of Kano, which was put into total lockdown at the beginning of May, is to start easing its restrictions entering into “phase one”, meaning government offices, markets and banks will operate for limited hours.

Nigeria, which is Africa’s most populous nation, has recorded more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus.

Source: BBC

