June 3, 2020

Kenyan activists protest against curfew killing

41 mins ago

Kenyan activists and residents of an informal settlement in the capital, Nairobi, held an overnight demonstration on Monday, accusing police of killing a homeless man while enforcing a night-time curfew.

Activists shared videos of the man’s body found in Mathare area with a gunshot wound and called for an end to police brutality. The hashtag #JusticeForVaite was a top trend on Twitter.

The demonstrators defied the curfew and lit bonfires in the area.

One activist, Boniface Mwangi, said the deceased man worked at a local market and used to sleep on the streets.

Human Rights Watch in April condemned police brutality in Kenya at the beginning of the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The watchdog at the time said six people had been killed in the first 10 days of the curfew.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Klopp targets 109 points as Liverpool close in on Premier League title

26 mins ago

Sancho was right to use the platform to stand up to racism – Heskey

27 mins ago

FIFA asks leagues to ‘use common sense’ on player protests after George Floyd death

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.